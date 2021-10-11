Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Assurant worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

