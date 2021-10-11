Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of Sanmina worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

