Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.76 Million Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

