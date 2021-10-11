Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Vericel worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $165,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCEL opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $910,078 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

