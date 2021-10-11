JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $39,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 414,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 337,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terex by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

