Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

