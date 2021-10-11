Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,270.58 ($16.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.