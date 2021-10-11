Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on the stock.
DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).
DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,270.58 ($16.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.45.
In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
