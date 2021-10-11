Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $107,121.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $107,121.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,943,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.