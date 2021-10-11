Reviewing PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PayPal alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PayPal and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 4 33 0 2.89 Diginex 0 0 2 0 3.00

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $320.51, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. Diginex has a consensus price target of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 375.16%. Given Diginex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than PayPal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Diginex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 14.24 $4.20 billion $2.64 98.51 Diginex $290,000.00 430.87 -$125.33 million ($2.51) -1.27

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Diginex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.