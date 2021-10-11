Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Sells $1,200,064.16 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $402.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.48. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

