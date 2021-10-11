Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $217.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

