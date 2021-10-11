Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

