Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.