Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

DNN stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

