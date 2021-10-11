Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.
DNN stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.18.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
