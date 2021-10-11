Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Shares of ARE opened at $192.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

