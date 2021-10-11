Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

