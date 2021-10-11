Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock worth $301,507,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

Shares of SNOW opened at $313.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.50. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.