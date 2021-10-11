Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 237,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.65 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.