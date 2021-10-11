nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.