The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 921,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 34,451 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.