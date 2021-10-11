The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,248 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.56 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

