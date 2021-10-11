The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.