The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 277,432 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,432 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 194,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,206,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

