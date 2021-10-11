FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

