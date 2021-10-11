iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3,625.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,305,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

