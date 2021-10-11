Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 977.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.