Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $143,000 in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Neenah by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Neenah by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE:NP opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.41 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.