Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.