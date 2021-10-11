Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $586,000 Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 72.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 294,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

OCGN stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.