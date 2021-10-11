Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

In related news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.36 on Monday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

