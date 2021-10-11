Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

