Ergoteles LLC Invests $103,000 in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

