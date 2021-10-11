Ergoteles LLC Invests $114,000 in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.11% of Metacrine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metacrine by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metacrine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Metacrine stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

