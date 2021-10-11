Truist Securities Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $40.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

