$5.30 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $17.60 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.50 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,698. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

