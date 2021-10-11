Ergoteles LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calyxt by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the first quarter worth $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Calyxt by 196.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

