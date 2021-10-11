Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 49,726 Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aqua Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

