Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CMPI opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.