Ergoteles LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.36. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.