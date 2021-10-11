Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Scopus BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPS opened at $4.28 on Monday. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

