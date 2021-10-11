Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,424 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

