Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,881 Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OILK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Shares of OILK stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

