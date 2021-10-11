Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

BATT opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

