Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $14,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 336.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.29 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

