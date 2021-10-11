Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MED stock opened at $192.08 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

