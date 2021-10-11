Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 66.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 26.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inovalon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

