CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys $156,236.50 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,236.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMCT opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

