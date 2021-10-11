CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys $156,236.50 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,236.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CMCT opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.