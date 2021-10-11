Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $347,440.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

CRVL stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after buying an additional 310,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

