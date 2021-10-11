Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY):

9/29/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/29/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/29/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/3/2021 – Royal Mail had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.16 on Monday. Royal Mail plc has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

