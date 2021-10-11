Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 706 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Myers bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.09 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

