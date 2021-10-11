Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 657 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.84 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

